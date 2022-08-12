EFL Championship sides were in Carabao Cup first round action this week but will return to league duties this weekend.

It was a disappointing set of results for the EFL Championship’s Yorkshire contingent this week in the Carabao Cup first round.

Hull City were the first side eliminated as they lost 2-1 at home to League Two side Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Huddersfield Town were beaten 4-1 at home by Championship rivals Preston North End and Sheffield United lost 1-0 to West Brom on Thursday night.

Rotherham United were able to buck the trend and progressed to the second round by beating League One side Port Vale 2-1 away from home.

The Millers have been rewarded with a home tie in the second round where they will face another League One side, Morecambe.

In the meantime, it’s back to league action this weekend and Hull City are in for a tough home test against Norwich City while Huddersfield Town host Stoke City.

Rotherham United are at home to Reading and Sheffield United head to The Riverside to face Middlesborugh on Sunday for a 2pm kick off.

The latest round of action in English football’s second tier gets underway tonight with a battle between two sides relegated from the Premier League last season as Watford host Burnley live on Sky Sports.

Away from the action, clubs across the division are still busy making moves in the summer transfer market with over two weeks still remaining before the window slams shut.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Huddersfield Town are leading the race to sign Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden on loan and a deal could be finalised within the next week. (Football League World)

Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves is now “expected” to leave his current side this month after rejecting multiple contract offers. (Football League World)

Sheffield United are amongst a ‘host’ of Championship clubs interested in signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan along with Watford, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough have cooled their interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen in recent days and are ready to move on to alternative targets if Groningen are unwilling to lower his price tag to €13m. (Football League World)

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is confident the club will get the right players in that he needs in the transfer market as they continue their pursuit of a striker and a wing-back. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Sunderland remain interested in striking a deal for Manchester City winger Marlos Moreno but are yet to step up their pursuit of him. (Football League World)

Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis. (The Athletic)

QPR have reportedly been priced out of a move for Randers winger Tosin Kehinde, who is now closing in on a move to Turkish outfit Sivasspor. (The 72)