From Juventus to Manchester City and plenty of inbetweeners, Hull City looking to build network of football friends
The Tigers announced a "collaboration" with Roma in the summer and although it did not result in any immediate moves – Jose Mourinho was said to be interested in Jacob Greaves whilst Hull were linked with right-back Bryan Reynolds – it is part of owner Acun Ilicali's plans for the Championship club.
Meetings have also been held with Juventus and more are planned as Hull look to push nearer the front of the queue for on-loan talent.
It is essential because the economics of the Championship do not work without borrowed players.
Vice-chairman Tan Kesler hopes deals struck with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool help too.
"In future you might see players coming in from Roma, more from Villa," says Kelser. "We're establishing more relationships like this.
"It's on hold a little (with Roma) because we weren't able to sign some of their players in a very quick-moving market but we're still in touch. We'll meet them about future possible players.
"We'll go again to meet Juventus because they have some very interesting players. They gave us an exclusive tour of players to develop in future, whether to sell, to promote or for our success.
"But it's not like a catalogue, it's very in-depth recruitment.
"With Tyler Morton and Jason Lokilo, we knew what they were capable of doing for us, what we could develop them into and when the opportunity would come.
"We've looked at (loanee) Ruben (Vinagres) since he was at Everton – we knew how he trained, his intensity, the level he was at and when to say to Sporting we're interested and this is how we can do it."
Morton is on loan from Liverpool and Lokilo joined permanently from Istanbulspor. Hull loaned Liam Delap from Man City, and bought Jaden Philogene from Villa with a buy-back option.
"Fifteen months ago we were too new for British players to have knowledge," argues Kesler. "Now our relationship with the Aston Villa guys is very honest."
Being chummy with a club is one thing, but loan managers want to know players will be treated well and play a way they approve of.
"In the Championship if you can use the loan market wisely, 40 or 50 per cent of your success can rely on that," argues Kesler.
"You need relationships with the decision-makers in the clubs. But you also need an identity to how you play that convinces clubs those players will be well developed here. Liam (Rosenior, Hull's coach)'s key.
"We talked many times with Vincent (Kompany, Burnley’s coach) and (Charlie) Adam (their loan manager) supported us with Scott Twine. Every single club registered their interest but they (Burnley) believed he would be more valuable here.
"Just because your style fits doesn't mean clubs will give those players to you as opposed to 10 other Championship clubs and three (overseas), there has to be some business savvy, a win-win relationship. We also realise there are players like Jaden that can't be on the loan market."