THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By Phil Harrison
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:45 BST

On this week’s show, host Mark Singleton is joined by YP football writer Leon Wobschall to look ahead to the start of the 2023-24 season for our 10 Football League clubs.

The pair cast their eye over the pre-season expectations placed on our six Championship rivals, relegated Leeds United, promoted Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United.

Can Barnsley go one better than last season and clinch promotion to the second-tier at the second time of asking and can one or more of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town earn their promotion stripes in League Two?

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

