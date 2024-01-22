Future of football at Oakwell safeguarded after League One club Barnsley agree 30-year lease with Barnsley Council

BARNSLEY have agreed a new 30-year lease at Oakwell to secure the future of professional football at the venue - as part of a new formal partnership between the club and Barnsley Council.

The Reds have been in discussions with the council for some time. The old lease was due to finish in 2027.

Oakwell had been jointly owned by the Cryne family – who retain a 20 per cent shareholding in the club – and Barnsley MBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both held a fifty per cent stake in Oakwell, with the council becoming the sole owner of Oakwell Community Assets Limited (OCAL), which owns the stadium and land around it, a statement read.

Oakwell, home of League One outfit Barnsley Football Club.

This followed successful negotiations with the Cryne family, who had been joint owners of OCAL with the council since 2003.

Leader of Barnsley Council, Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, said: "I’m delighted we’re able to announce this fantastic news that Barnsley FC are here to stay at Oakwell.

"Barnsley FC is part of our heritage, and one of our anchor institutions with significant economic, social and wellbeing value for the borough. It’s a badge of identity for our communities, contributing to pride of place and a sense of belonging for Barnsley people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council became a 50 per cent owner of Oakwell Community Assets Limited (OCAL), which owns the stadium and land around it, in 2003.

"This was part of a deal that saved Barnsley Football Club from going out of business at the time. That deal proved hugely successful and secured the existence of a professional football club in Barnsley.

"We’re proud to have played a key role in securing the future of professional football in the borough and we’re now proud to be taking the next step in securing that future for many years to come. This agreement helps unlock much-needed investment at Oakwell, to improve community provision and improve the experience for visitors to the club.

"Both the council and Barnsley FC acknowledge the huge contribution the late Patrick Cryne made to securing the survival of Barnsley FC, and building the successful and resilient club it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re grateful to the Cryne family for their co-operation in securing this future for Oakwell."

Part-owner and club director Jean Cryne continued: "I am pleased that the council have acquired my 50 per cent share of the stadium.

"This is very positive for the club and the town and I hope the fans can now feel safe in the knowledge that Oakwell is secure for the future of Barnsley Football Club."It’s been a tough few years - in more ways than I can begin to say - but myself and James along with Neerav (Parekh – chairman) and Julie Anne (Quay –director) are doing our utmost to build on what we have achieved in this first year.”

Parekh continued: "This is another step forward for the club, with the future of Oakwell now resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a key task after the reconstitution of the board just over 18 months ago - to agree a new long-term lease. We want Barnsley Football Club to remain in Barnsley, and this agreement now guarantees that.

"We also promised to repair our relationship with the town and the community of Barnsley. As directors of the club, we’re delighted to be working hand-in-hand with the council, and would like to thank them for their support throughout this process.

"This new agreement will open up key investment opportunities as we look to modernise Oakwell and work together with all relevant parties to maximise our combined assets for the betterment of the club and town."

Back in January 2020, the club’s then majority shareholders Pacific Media Group – Conway and Lee were the co-founders - exercised an option to buy the Cryne family’s stake, but subsequently raised a number of concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the inability to reach a satisfactory conclusion regarding the ground issue, Barnsley’s old board previously contacted other EFL clubs regarding the feasibility of groundshare options, including Bradford City and Rotherham United.