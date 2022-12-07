Three England players feature in the team of the tournament so far at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, based off WhoScored ratings.

Ex-Sheffield United and Hull City man Harry Maguire makes the cut after a number of fine displays alongside John Stones in the heart of the Three Lions’ defence.

Maguire’s selection in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man travelling squad for the tournament in Qatar came in for criticism following the defender’s form for Manchester United this term, with the 29-year-old making just nine appearances for the Red Devils this season.

However, the Yorkshire-born defender swiftly justified his inclusion after starting in all three of England’s group games as they picked up seven points to top Group B. He also played a key role as England advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.

The Three Lions are one of only two nations to have more than one player in the WhoScored team of the tournament so far, with two players from France making the cut. Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Portugal, Argentina and the Netherlands are also represented.

In a 4-4-2 formation, here’s who makes the cut for the best XI so far this winter as we approach the the quarter finals in Qatar...

1. Wojciech Szczesny - 7.9 The Poland goalkeeper saved two penalties in Qatar, one against Saudi Arabia and another against Lionel Messi. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Achraf Hakimi The 24-year-old, left, has one assist for Morocco as he helped them reach the last eight. Has also averaged an impressive 4.3 tackles per game. He scored the winning penalty in the last 16 victory over Spain. Photo: FADEL SENNA Photo Sales

3. Harry Maguire The ex-Sheffield United and Hull City defender assisted a goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran. Has a pass success rate of 87.6 per cent and has averaged 1.5 tackles and 3.5 clearances per game. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Dejan Lovren - 7.2 The former Liverpool player provided the cross for Ivan Perisic's stunning header against Japan, as Croatia won on penalties to reach the last eight. Photo: OZAN KOSE Photo Sales