Game-time is Ryan GIles' game-changer as Hull City show interest in retaining on-loan defender
The left-back spent the second half of 2023-24 on loan after a summer move to Luton Town yielded just five Premier League starts.
He started 11 Championship games for the Tigers – plus six as a substitute – and would have played more but for injury.
Hull's hierarchy say they would like to keep the 24-year-old, who impressed in a season-long loan at Middlesbrough the previous season, but a final decision will be made by the new coach, yet to be appointed.
Owner Acun Ilicali has held extensive talks with former Bayern Munich II, Hamburg and Stuttgart coach Tim Walter, and said he expects his arrival in "early June".
It is clear what Giles will want to talk about if and when the German appears.
"I did really well (in 2022-23), obviously, my confidence was at an ultimate high, I was disappointed not to get through in the play-offs with Middlesbrough at the time," he said. "I got my move to Luton.
"As a footballer, I've always just wanted to play football – that's just been me as a person.
"I'm at my happiest and most confident when I'm playing consistently, and I think that was something I really wanted to do and the club have offered me that (in the season just gone)."
All things being equal, Giles is therefore keen to stay.
"One hundred per cent," he said. "It's a great club. There's some really good people. I've got nothing but good words for everybody.
"Everyone's made me feel really at home, even the fans. The fans have taken to me really well, which I really appreciate.
"All these things as a player help you settle in quickly and that was what it was about the day I walked through the door.
"You don't take those things for granted I don't think – well, I certainly don't. I certainly remember.
"It brings a lot of confidence out in a player, and they've expressed that to me, which has been lovely."
Hull have been without a coach since Liam Rosenior was sacked the Monday after a season where they missed the play-offs by a place.
