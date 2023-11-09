Games on TV over Christmas: Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City impacted by fixture changes
Last year’s festive football schedule looked rather different due to the Qatar World Cup but normality has resumed this year.
The EFL have confirmed which games will be shown live on Sky Sports, with various changes made to the fixture schedule.
Leeds United have had three festive fixtures selected for broadcast, while the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City will also be shown.
Here is the list of games chosen for broadcast in full.
Sunday, December 17: West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City, 12pm
Saturday, December 23: Leeds United v Ipswich Town, 12:30pm
Tuesday, December 26: Preston North End v Leeds United, 12:30pm
Tuesday, December 26: Birmingham City v Stoke City, 5:15pm
Tuesday, December 26: Ipswich Town v Leicester City, 7:45pm
Friday, December 29: Southampton v Plymouth Argyle, 6pm
Friday, December 29: West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United, 8:15pm
Monday, January 1: Sunderland v Preston North End, 12:30pm
Monday, January 1: Derby County v Peterborough United, 3pm
Monday, January 1: Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City, 5:15pm