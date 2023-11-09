All Sections
Games on TV over Christmas: Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City impacted by fixture changes

EFL TV selections for the Christmas period have been announced, with three Yorkshire clubs impacted.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT

Last year’s festive football schedule looked rather different due to the Qatar World Cup but normality has resumed this year.

The EFL have confirmed which games will be shown live on Sky Sports, with various changes made to the fixture schedule.

Leeds United have had three festive fixtures selected for broadcast, while the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City will also be shown.

Three Leeds United games will be shown live on Sky Sports. Image: JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThree Leeds United games will be shown live on Sky Sports. Image: JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Here is the list of games chosen for broadcast in full.

Sunday, December 17: West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City, 12pm

Saturday, December 23: Leeds United v Ipswich Town, 12:30pm

Tuesday, December 26: Preston North End v Leeds United, 12:30pm

Tuesday, December 26: Birmingham City v Stoke City, 5:15pm

Tuesday, December 26: Ipswich Town v Leicester City, 7:45pm

Friday, December 29: Southampton v Plymouth Argyle, 6pm

Friday, December 29: West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United, 8:15pm

Monday, January 1: Sunderland v Preston North End, 12:30pm

Monday, January 1: Derby County v Peterborough United, 3pm

Monday, January 1: Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City, 5:15pm

