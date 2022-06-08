After coming on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's defeat to Hungary, Phillips got the nod to start in the Three Lions' second Nations League game of the 2022 campaign.

However, his evening at the Allianz Arena was cut short when he collided with Nico Schlotterbeck in the middle of the pitch. The German defender's knee caught Phillips's upper thigh, forcing him to receive treatment on the pitch.

The Leeds man attempted to carry on before being moved to the sidelines for treatment.

The midfielder, who has endured an injury-riddled campaign at Leeds, came back on to try and run off the injury but was unable to continue and was replaced by Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

The injury did not appear to be serious with England set to play Italy on Saturday and their reverse fixture with Hungary on Tuesday, June 14. Phillips was further treated on the bench as strapping was put around his thigh and hamstring.

Leeds are set to travel to Australia next month during their pre-season campaign as they play three games in Queensland and Perth.

Southgate later confirmed that the Leeds man had suffered a severe dead leg. He said: "It's not ideal in any way shape or form to lose a really important player after 15, 20 minutes. Hopefully it's not too bad.

INJURY WORRY: For England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

"It's quite a severe dead leg. Hard to know how long that will be, but it meant that there was another brilliant opportunity for Jude to go into a game like that and you know those experiences can only improve it."