Gareth Southgate will not rush into a decision over his England future after admitting the last 18 months have been difficult for him.

The ex-Middlesbrough defender has led the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final before exiting the 2022 tournament in Qatar following a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to France on Saturday night.

Harry Kane missed a penalty in the final 10 minutes after scoring another earlier in the first half as the Three Lions failed to turn an encouraging performance into another tournament semi-final.

The 52-year-old is contracted until after the Euros in 2024 but wants to take some time to reflect before deciding if staying on as England boss is the correct decision.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, applauds fans after the 1-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“When I’ve been through the past few tournaments my emotions have been difficult to really think through properly in those following few weeks,” said Southgate.

“It took so much energy out of you and you have so much going through your mind. I want to make the right decision either way because it has to be the right one to go again, or the right one not to go again and I don’t think tonight is the time to make a decision like that. Neither are the next few days really.”

England came into the World Cup on the back of some poor form, having been relegated from their Nations League group while losing 4-0 to Hungary at Molineux in the summer.

He continued: “Yeah, look, I’ve found large parts of the last 18 months difficult. For everything that I’ve loved about the last few weeks, I still have how things have been for 18 months.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 10: Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, embraces Jude Bellingham after the 1-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“What’s been said and what’s been written, the night at Wolves. There’s lots of things in my head that’s really conflicted at the moment, so what I want to make sure, if it’s the right thing to say, is that I’ve definitely got the energy to do that.

“I don’t want to be four, five months down the line thinking I’ve made the wrong call. It’s too important for everybody to get that wrong.”

Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are the leading names to become next England manager if Southgate decides to walk away.

Next England manager odds

Mauricio Pochettino – 5/1

Brendan Rodgers – 8/1

Eddie Howe – 10/1

Graham Potter – 10/1

Thomas Tuchel – 10/1

Frank Lampard – 16/1

Steven Gerrard – 16/1

Steve Cooper – 16/1

Jose Mourinho – 20/1

Dean Smith – 20/1