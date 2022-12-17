Gareth Southgate set to stay on as England manager after World Cup exit

Gareth Southgate has made the decision to stay on as England manager, according to reports.

The 52-year-old former Middlesbrough manager has been considering his future since England’s defeat to France last weekend in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

According to several national outlets, Southgate is now set to inform the Football Association that he will continue in the role he has held since 2016 – and one he is contracted to until after the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Southgate offered no guarantees on his future after the France loss, as the Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by the reigning champions with Harry Kane scoring one penalty and missing another in the second half.

England's coach #00 Gareth Southgate reacts at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between England and France at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on December 10, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think, whenever I finish these tournaments, I’ve needed time to make correct decisions,” said Southgate after England’s World Cup exit.

“Emotionally you go through so many different feelings. The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous. I want to make the right decision, whatever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA. I’ve got to be sure whatever decision I make is the right one.”

Southgate took England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia as they lost to Croatia in extra time. Three years later, he took England to the delayed Euro 2020 final which they lost to Italy on penalties.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said recently: “Gareth and (assistant) Steve (Holland) prepared the team exceptionally well throughout the tournament. The players were committed to winning the trophy and were very well led by Harry Kane. But sport can have fine margins and, on the day, against the current world champions, it was not to be.

“We are incredibly proud of Gareth, the players, the coaches and the support team and appreciate all the hard work they put in.”