Gareth Southgate: Yorkshire-based manager to continue in England job and will lead Euro 2024 campaign, FA confirm

The Harrogate-based boss will lead the side in their Euro 2024 campaign.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “We’re delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and Steve Holland always had our full support, and the planning for the Euros starts now.”
Southgate has led England to World Cup semi- and quarter-final finishes and the Euro 2020 final, played in 2021.
England manager Gareth Southgate (left) and Kieran Trippier outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, Qatar, following England's loss to France in their World Cup quarter-final in Al Khor on Saturday. Picture date: Sunday December 11, 2022.