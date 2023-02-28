Gary Lineker details what Leeds United need for Premier League survival as Jermaine Beckford highlights worrying trend

Gary Lineker has said Leeds United need to start being more clinical if they are to maintain their Premier League status for another season.

The former Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur striker was in the BBC Sport studio as the Whites were beaten 2-0 by Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round at Craven Cottage. Leeds had 16 shots to Fulham’s seven and had double the shots on target as their opponents.

Two outstanding strikes from Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon in each half was enough for the hosts to get past a wasteful Leeds side, whose wait for a first FA Cup quarter-final appearance since 2003 goes on.

Jermaine Beckford, who scored a famous goal for Leeds at Old Trafford in third round in 2010, pointed out that a lack of cutting edge in front of goal has cost Leeds on a few ocsasions this season.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Antonee Robinson of Fulham embraces Luke Ayling of Leeds United after the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on February 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"They are not testing the goalkeeper and they have walked away with nothing," said Beckford on BBC One. "That has been the story of Leeds' season so far."

And Lineker responded with a simple message, stating: "They need to find the net on a few occasions if they are going to stay up."

Leeds created plenty of problems for Fulham and had a goal disallowed after Weston McKennie was controversially ruled to have pushed Harry Wilson as the American’s header immediately after was saved before Georginio Rutter tapped home.