Gary McSheffrey on why new Doncaster Rovers coach Steve Eyre has an advantage

Eyre has previously worked as a senior professional development coach at Huddersfield Town and also had a spell as caretaker manager with Mark Lillis following the sacking of Simon Grayson in early 2013.

The Lancastrian has also managed Rochdale in 2011. Prior to that, he had a long and successful 21-year association with the youth set-up at Manchester City where he helped guide their youngsters to five league titles and two FA Youth Cup finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has also formerly worked as first-team coach at Chesterfield with the 49-year-old replacing Glyn Hodges, who was recently named as assistant to former Wales team-mate Mark Hughes at Bradford City after a spell as a part-time set-piece coach at Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey.

McSheffrey said: "He has good experience and knowledge of the division. He will come in and concnetrate and get stuck into the set-plays and with his experience, he adds more than that as well.

"He is a good old head to have around and support me and help the team and the group through it.

"Glyn had the respect of the lads in a short period of time and it was important to replace him as soon as we could. The good thing about Steve is that he comes here with rave reviews, but has also worked with five or six of our players during their journey in their career - whether that be in youth or first-team football.

"He is one who will settle in really quickly as he knows faces already."

Ethan Galbraith is available for the weekend game at Cheltenham after recovering from a calf injury.

John Bostock, out since late November with an ankle problem, is back in training, but the game comes too soon.

Sickness is likely to prevent Tom Anderson from also making his return following a foot injury.

McSheffrey said: "Bostock trained today for the first time and Galbraith has been back all week. Tom was due back, but he has got a bit of a sickness bug, so he has missed a couple of days, so there's a little bit of a delay.

"Bostock won't be (available this weekend), Galbraith will be in the squad and then we will just see if Tom gets there in time. But ideally, he needs a couple more training days with the squad first, to be honest."

On the situation with Jordy Hiwula and Cameron John, who have also been sidelined, McSheffrey added: "Jordy is looking to be joining back in with the group, but realistically Cameron has missed a long time and we need to make sure he gets back up to the fitness levels and is feeling comfortable and ready to step back in.