Jacob Wakeling, 21, netted the only goal of the game as Swindon stayed unbeaten since the opening day of the season.

While there were few chances of real note for either side, the majority of those created came for Swindon, who were comfortable in possession throughout.

Rovers lacked any real tempo as their strong start to the season continued to fade.

Gary McSheffrey is concerned at Doncaster's slide in form (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

McSheffrey was frustrated with a flat start followed by the manner of Wakeling’s goal and wanted a stronger response to falling behind.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game,” he said. “I thought just before they scored that we were finding balance, coming into it and applying a bit of pressure.

“We made first contact on the ball into the box but we didn’t track the runner or get on the loose ball and the lad just guides it into the net with three lads around him.

“I feel we need a bit more character after that. They seemed athletically fitter and stronger than us and they were on the front foot more.

“We need to be braver and take the ball more, run around with more desire to affect the game.

“We had a couple of half-chances. It’s a sticky period we need to get through.

“You have to turn up ready to work hard and take your chance.”

Doncaster: Mitchell, Knoyle, Faulkner, Williams, Maxwell (Woltman 76), Tomlin (Agard 76), Rowe (Biggins 57), Clayton, Molyneux, Miller, Taylor (Hurst 62). Unused substitutes: Olowu, Jones, Long.

Swindon: Brynn, Hutton, MacDonald (Baudry 19), Clayton, Blake-Tracy, Darcy (Jephcott 74), Reed, Gladwin, Williams, Wakeling, Shade (Khan 90). Unused substitutes: Iandolo, Aguiar, Brann, Roberts.