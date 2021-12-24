Gary McSheffrey shaping Doncaster Rovers' January transfer window regardless of whether he gets manager's job next week

McSheffrey has been in caretaker charge of the League One side since early December but Monday's game against Sunderland is likely to be his last - at least in that capacity.

Rovers have held two rounds of interviews with potential candidates for the job this week, with McSheffrey one of those who made it to the final stage.

INFLUENCE: Doncaster Rovers caretaker manager Gary McSheffrey

But the new man is unlikely to take over until after Monday's televised home game. The postponement of Thursday's match against Cambridge United at least means he will have a bit more preparation time for his first game, at Morecambe in January 2.

As soon as that is out of the way, though, the club will want to push on with the job of adding to a squad which is worryingly light on experience, leadership and goals - hence the relegation struggle it has been embroiled in. The club say there are funds available.

Given how serious Rovers' predicament is, planning for the transfer window has not been able to wait for the new manager - or the director of football who is likely to have to follow is, as could well be the case, they bopt for a head coach.

So the hierarchy have been picking McSheffrey's brains about who to target.

"I've been involved in a couple of meetings," he revealed. "In terms of players highlighted and recommended, we're on board with a few targets.

"In that respect we're quite far down the line with a few targets but I'd like to say we've been proactive with that to add a couple of bits of quality to what's already a decent squad.

"I won't go into too much detail because it's early days and if you give too much away other clubs might nip in."

McSheffrey also hinted that if he gets the job those who have underperformed badly in the first half of the campaign will not have it held against them.