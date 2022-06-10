The talismanic midfielder, 33, who captained Rovers last term in the absence of Tom Anderson, was set to enter the final year of his contract, but has committed his future to the club, who were relegated at the end of 2021-22.

McSheffrey added: “He’s an integral part of our squad and our plans.

“He drives the culture, drives the team to how we want to do things and how we want to play.

Gary McSheffrey welcomes Tommy Rowe after signing a two year contract with an option of a extra year. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX Ltd

“Tommy was a stand-out performer last year, giving everything as usual. He finished top scorer from left-back and centre midfield at times. He just showed how good he is.

“Really, this is everything he deserves. We’re delighted he has committed his future and we can build around him.”

Rowe commented: “It’s something we’ve spoken about over the summer and to come down here and get it sorted with everyone has been brilliant.

“I think at 33, I wanted to make sure when I returned last year that I was going somewhere I could spend the latter part of my career.

“You use the summer to reflect honestly and for me it’s been a way of seeing how I can come back this season and help the team.”

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan, who is set to officially join on July 1 when his deal expires.

The Republic of Ireland international defender, 28, has rejected fresh terms at Rovers.

Meanwhile, the Championship club are also being linked with a loan move for Southampton forward Adam Armstrong, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Barnsley.

Halifax Town have announced that influential duo Billy Waters and captain Niall Maher have left the club.

Waters, who top-scored with 21 goals in an excellent 2021-22 campaign, has joined Barrow to become former Shaymen manager Pete Wild’s first signing.

Defender Maher has been linked with League Two trio Tranmere Rovers, Leyton Orient and Rochdale.