Gary McSheffrey will hold key meetings with Doncaster Rovers' out-of-contract players next week

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The number of players whose deals expire extends into double figures at Rovers, who are busy making preparations for life in League Two.

The likes of John Bostock, Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Louis Jones, Aiden Barlow, Dan Gardner and AJ Greaves see their contracts end.

Tom Anderson has a clause in his control that Rovers can trigger to enable him to stay for another 12 months.

McSheffrey said: "There has been a couple of discussions this week - the first real discussions on it. More or less, it is sorted with one or two question marks still.

"The players will have a couple of days off and then we will have some individual meetings early next week.

"We have got a big squad and lots of numbers and we have probably got too many numbers than starters. We need to make some decisions as we have a lot of players contracted for next season already.

"We have a decent enough core squad and quite a big squad. So it is trimming it down and adding quality in the priority areas that we feel we need.

"There will be three, four or five renewal offers out there as we do want our best players to stay. But we have to take into account that we have a big squad and some players might not want to stay at the club.

"Discussions will be had and we will see where we are at next week.

"If everyone was fit and available, ideally, you'd probably like to run with 25 or 26 players (next season) and that's including loans.

"We have 15 contracted players next season. If four or five renew, that's 20. And you have a good core of your own players.

"Then, it is about sprinkling that with good loans and youngsters who want to make their name in football.

"There will be a few (who move on). We have some big numbers and the five loan boys will be going as well."

Kyle Knoyle, who has not trained this week due to a groin injury, is Rovers' only fresh doubt for the final day trip to Oxford United.