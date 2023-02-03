Millwall manager Gary Rowett has said Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell is keen to fight for his place at the club with the defender set to see out his loan with the Championship side.

The 20-year-old was linked with loan moves to Sunderland and Middlesbrough in January with reports on deadline day that Stoke City were eyeing the centre back following Harry Souttar’s £15m-move to Leicester City.

Cresswell scored twice on his Millwall debut at the end of July but has played just one minute of the last six Championship games, prompting suggestions he could push for a move elsewhere.

However, Rowett revealed that the Leeds defender is happy at the club, as they prepare to take on Sunderland in a big fixture for the two sides as they look to break into the play-off positions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United is challenged by Charlie Cresswell of Millwall during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Millwall FC and Sheffield United at The Den on January 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Of the decision to keep hold of Cresswell, Rowett told the South London Press: “My understanding is that he wanted to stay because he is really enjoying his time here and understands that this is all part of the process.