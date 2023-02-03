The 20-year-old was linked with loan moves to Sunderland and Middlesbrough in January with reports on deadline day that Stoke City were eyeing the centre back following Harry Souttar’s £15m-move to Leicester City.
Cresswell scored twice on his Millwall debut at the end of July but has played just one minute of the last six Championship games, prompting suggestions he could push for a move elsewhere.
However, Rowett revealed that the Leeds defender is happy at the club, as they prepare to take on Sunderland in a big fixture for the two sides as they look to break into the play-off positions.
Of the decision to keep hold of Cresswell, Rowett told the South London Press: “My understanding is that he wanted to stay because he is really enjoying his time here and understands that this is all part of the process.
"Of course he wants to play more minutes. But I think he’ll get that opportunity. Sometimes as a manager, all you can do is say what you think will happen.”