The Shaymen shone as a cohesive unit in their 1-0 win over Gateshead but some players were particularly influential under the arch. Here’s how The Yorkshire Post rated each FC Halifax Town player involved.
Sam Johnson – Confident and assured but wasn’t given much to deal with. 7
Jesse Debrah – Delivered an assured display and also caused problems with his long throws. 7
Jamie Stott – Battled throughout to keep Gateshead’s attacking contingent at bay. 7
Jack Senior – Won his battles and helped get Halifax on the front foot when possible. 8
Tylor Golden – A thorn in Gateshead’s side with his surges down the right flank. 8
Jack Hunter – Tidy in possession and relentless with his running. 7
Harvey Gilmour – Tidy in possession and his set-pieces were dangerous. 7
Jamie Cooke – Showed attacking intent from the first minute and covered a lot of grass. 8
Angelo Cappello – Tenacious and creative until he was substituted. 7
Millenic Alli – Not the most potent of Halifax’s attackers and gave possession away too easily. 6
Rob Harker – Industrious and showed intelligent movement even if it wasn’t his day in front of goal. 7
Substitutes:
Luke Summerfield – A calming influence in the midfield. 6
Matty Warburton – Kept Gateshead on their toes in the late stages. 6
Max Wright – N/A.