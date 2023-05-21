All Sections
Gateshead v FC Halifax Town: Jack Senior, Tylor Golden and Jamie Cooke the standout Shaymen at Wembley in FA Trophy triumph

FC Halifax Town won the 2023 FA Trophy with the help of some impressive individual displays at Wembley.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st May 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 18:36 BST

The Shaymen shone as a cohesive unit in their 1-0 win over Gateshead but some players were particularly influential under the arch. Here’s how The Yorkshire Post rated each FC Halifax Town player involved.

Sam Johnson – Confident and assured but wasn’t given much to deal with. 7

Jesse Debrah – Delivered an assured display and also caused problems with his long throws. 7

Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA WireImage: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire
Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire

Jamie Stott – Battled throughout to keep Gateshead’s attacking contingent at bay. 7

Jack Senior – Won his battles and helped get Halifax on the front foot when possible. 8

Tylor Golden – A thorn in Gateshead’s side with his surges down the right flank. 8

Jack Hunter – Tidy in possession and relentless with his running. 7

Harvey Gilmour – Tidy in possession and his set-pieces were dangerous. 7

Jamie Cooke – Showed attacking intent from the first minute and covered a lot of grass. 8

Angelo Cappello – Tenacious and creative until he was substituted. 7

Millenic Alli – Not the most potent of Halifax’s attackers and gave possession away too easily. 6

Rob Harker – Industrious and showed intelligent movement even if it wasn’t his day in front of goal. 7

Substitutes:

Luke Summerfield – A calming influence in the midfield. 6

Matty Warburton – Kept Gateshead on their toes in the late stages. 6

Max Wright – N/A.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownGatesheadWembleyFA Trophy