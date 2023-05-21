FC Halifax Town won the 2023 FA Trophy with the help of some impressive individual displays at Wembley.

The Shaymen shone as a cohesive unit in their 1-0 win over Gateshead but some players were particularly influential under the arch. Here’s how The Yorkshire Post rated each FC Halifax Town player involved.

Sam Johnson – Confident and assured but wasn’t given much to deal with. 7

Jesse Debrah – Delivered an assured display and also caused problems with his long throws. 7

Image: Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire

Jamie Stott – Battled throughout to keep Gateshead’s attacking contingent at bay. 7

Jack Senior – Won his battles and helped get Halifax on the front foot when possible. 8

Tylor Golden – A thorn in Gateshead’s side with his surges down the right flank. 8

Jack Hunter – Tidy in possession and relentless with his running. 7

Harvey Gilmour – Tidy in possession and his set-pieces were dangerous. 7

Jamie Cooke – Showed attacking intent from the first minute and covered a lot of grass. 8

Angelo Cappello – Tenacious and creative until he was substituted. 7

Millenic Alli – Not the most potent of Halifax’s attackers and gave possession away too easily. 6

Rob Harker – Industrious and showed intelligent movement even if it wasn’t his day in front of goal. 7

Substitutes:

Luke Summerfield – A calming influence in the midfield. 6

Matty Warburton – Kept Gateshead on their toes in the late stages. 6