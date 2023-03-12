George Miller praised for ending goal drought and boosting Doncaster Rovers' play-off hopes

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield was delighted for striker George Miller after he ended his goal drought in the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Miller scored the winner, sealing a comeback from Doncaster after Josh Davison put Wimbledon ahead, with Harrison Biggins heading home the equaliser.

It was a first goal in 17 games for Miller, taking him to 12 for the campaign in all competitions.

“He took his chance really well,” said Schofield. “It was a well-worked free-kick and George got really good contact and finished it off nicely. That’ll do him the world of good.”

Decisive contribution: Back to scoring ways for Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Schofield was pleased with the manner in which his side responded to falling behind, particularly following a run of one point from the last four games.

Victory moved Rovers back within six points of League Two’s play-off places. “The lads showed great character after conceding the goal and particularly in the manner we did,” he said. “I saw really good body language to say we could still win the football game and that was the pleasing thing. The first half was really good, apart from the first 10 minutes or so when we were our own worst enemy in possession and gave the ball away cheaply. After that, we played some really good football and scored two great goals. In the second half I thought it was pretty much a fight for first and second balls and it was really competitive. The lads showed good fighting spirit to get over the line.”

Visiting manager Johnnie Jackson felt they deserved to take something from the game. The Dons had the majority of the play in the second half but could not break down Doncaster.

Jackson said: “Their keeper was the busier one and their centre-half won man of the match which tells you the story of the game.”

George Miller has now scored 12 goals in all competitions this season (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Rowe, Olowu, Nelson, Brown, Close, Lakin (Hurst 20), Seaman, Molyneux, G Miller, Biggins. Unused substitutes: Long, Barlow, T Miller, Lavery, Oram, Ravenhill.

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Nightingale (McAteer 46), Pearce, Pierre (Gunter 82), Marsh, Woodyard (Pearson 85), Little, Currie, Chislett, Al-Hamadi, Davison (Janneh 89).

