Germany legend gives ringing endorsement to Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham

They include Freiburg legend Volker Finke and two of the greats in Felix Magath and Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Huddersfield Town's new head coach has also earned praise from famous players such as Sami Khedira and Markus Babbel, with another German international in Fredi Bobic - his sporting director at Hertha Berlin - giving him a ringing endorsement ahead of his move to Yorkshire.

Germany has forged the football career of Fotheringham in many respects and he also knows what the modus operandi always is there. Winning.

Fotheringham said: "I’m here to win games and they (players) are going to realise that. This is what has given me the chance to work at the biggest clubs in Germany.

"Hertha Berlin’s a club that gets 68,000 fans every week in the stadium. I was so proud and privileged to work with a sporting director like Fredi Bobic there, who for me is the best sporting director in world football.

"There’s no question about that and I talked to Fredi a lot about this chance I’ve taken now and he’s so positive saying ‘Mark, put your effort into it, your personality into it and your stamp upon the group and I’m sure you’ll be successful.’

On working alongside Bobic and some illustrious German names, he added: "We know what these guys are like. They’re just serial winners. We have to win games and that’s very much the culture I’ve been at with these people.

"These are people that have been at Bayern Munich who have won the league, the Champions League. The boss, Magath, took a team like Wolfsburg and won the Bundesliga. It’s probably similar to a team like Huddersfield winning the Premier League. I’ve been around these guys for the past six years and I’m very privileged, but what I would say is I’m very clear on what I am and what I will bring to this club.