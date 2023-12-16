Goals from Jamie Walker and Andy Cook earned Bradford City a comfortable 2-0 win away to Gillingham that gave Bantams manager Graham Alexander his fifth victory in a row.

The home side thought they had taken the lead from a set-piece on 15 minutes when Macauley Bonne flicked Connor Mahoney’s near-post corner towards goal, only for Harry Lewis to palm the effort away.

Bradford took the lead in the 32nd minute when Gills’ Scott Malone was dispossessed deep inside his own half by Alex Gilliead, who squared the ball for team-mate Walker to pass the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out.

Gillingham offered little in the way of attack for the rest of the half, but they applied more pressure after the break when Mahoney delivered a succession of set-pieces and Max Ehmer headed over when well placed.