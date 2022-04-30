Gillingham 0 Rotherham United 2 - player ratings

Rotherham United were made to work hard but were good value for the 2-0 win at Gillingham which earned them promotion from League One.

By Stuart Rayner
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:39 pm

It took until the 89th-minute for promotion to be secured.

Viktor Johansson – did not have much to do, but did it calmly 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Rotherham United's promotion cannot be overshadowed by ugly scenes at full-time ...
CELEBRATIONS: Rarmani Edmonds-Green laps up Rotherham United's promotion

Ramani Edmonds-Green – a real driving force in the first half, he deserved his goal 8

Richard Wood – won everything in the air in the second half 7

Michael Ihiekwe – like Edmonds-Green, he played a huge part going forward 7

Wes Harding – his long throws were a weapon 7

Ollie Rathbone – worked hard in midfield 6

Dan Barlaser – his delivery for Edmonds-Green's goal 6

Jordi Osei-Tutu – worked hard for the cause 6

Ben Wiles – got forward well 6

Chiedozie Ogbene – quiet for long periods but made Kelly's goal 7

Michael Smith – a quiet game but a broken foot was the reason 6

Substitutes:

Joe Mattock (for Osei-Tutu, 67) – insurance policy 6

Georgie Kelly (for Smith, 80) – goalscoring Football League debut 8

Hakeem Odoffin (for Rathbone, 90) – N/A

Not used: Chapman, Mattock, Bola, Odoffin, Lindsay, Kayode, Kelly.

GillinghamWes HardingLeague One