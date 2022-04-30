Gillingham 0 Rotherham United 2 - player ratings

It took until the 89th-minute for promotion to be secured.
Viktor Johansson – did not have much to do, but did it calmly 6
Ramani Edmonds-Green – a real driving force in the first half, he deserved his goal 8
Richard Wood – won everything in the air in the second half 7
Michael Ihiekwe – like Edmonds-Green, he played a huge part going forward 7
Wes Harding – his long throws were a weapon 7
Ollie Rathbone – worked hard in midfield 6
Dan Barlaser – his delivery for Edmonds-Green's goal 6
Jordi Osei-Tutu – worked hard for the cause 6
Ben Wiles – got forward well 6
Chiedozie Ogbene – quiet for long periods but made Kelly's goal 7
Michael Smith – a quiet game but a broken foot was the reason 6
Substitutes:
Joe Mattock (for Osei-Tutu, 67) – insurance policy 6
Georgie Kelly (for Smith, 80) – goalscoring Football League debut 8
Hakeem Odoffin (for Rathbone, 90) – N/A
Not used: Chapman, Mattock, Bola, Odoffin, Lindsay, Kayode, Kelly.