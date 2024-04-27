Gillingham FC 2 Doncaster Rovers 2: Grant McCann's men make supporters sweat but pull off mission impossible

TERRIFIC GOAL: Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux

Maybe it had all been too easy since they snatched a late draw at Sutton United to keep their cushion to the relegation zone.

Since then it has been one defeat in 17, and they travelled south looking to break a club record for 11 consecutive league wins.

When Luke Molyneux's terrific strike put them 2-0 up after 37 minutes, it looked nailed on.

But nerves can do horrible things on the last day of a football season and when Thimothhe Lo-Tutala was sent off for handling outside his area, 2-0 quickly became 2-2.

For 30 uncomfortable minutes, Rovers were desperately clinging on, but cling on they did.

The team that started February 22nd finished in fifth and will play Crewe Alexandra, who sneaked into sixth with a late equaliser at Colchester United. With the momentum Doncaster have, they might end up wishing they had not.

It took half an hour for Doncaster to break clear but once they did, it was hard to imagine them messing it up. They very nearly did.

Josh Andrews, who had a loan spell with Rovers in 2022 as well as a stint with Harrogate Town caused problems up front for Gillingham, putting a header at Lo-Tutala as he battled battled away with Richard Wood.

The Gills were screaming for a penalty at a 26th-minute corner but former MLS referee Alex Chilowicz blew before it was taken and Stephen Clemence's protest only got him a booking.

Doncaster were probing away at the other end, Ironside forcing Jake Turner to save with his feet in the fourth minute, and Molyneux forcing a save in the 21st. Both would have their moment.

Ironside's broke the deadlock in the 31st minute and owed a lot to Owen Bailey, completing the set as a league ever-present. Bailey broke from central midfield out to the right and produced a cross a diving Ironside headed in from just above the turf, his 20th league goal of the campaign.

The last Rovers striker to hit the milestone was John Marquis, in another

campaign which saw Grant McCann lead the club into the play-offs (League One that time).

As good sides do, Doncaster pounced on their advantage, Molyneux doubling the lead seven minutes later with a quite brilliant strike.

Jamie Sterry won a corner on the overlap and Rovers played it to their winger, lurking outside the area, who launched it into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

It took him into double-figure goals after a maiden campaign which was a struggle in front of goal. It just shows how different a player can look in a good, confident, attacking side.

Perhaps realising what they were on the verge of, Rovers re-emerged anything but confident for the second half.

Having backheeled just wide in first-half stoppage time, Tim Dieng leaned back and diverted a cross just wide at the start of the second half.

Tom Anderson did well to stop Andrews breaking through as his team surrendered possession sloppily and although the striker was offside when Lo-Tutala saved with his feet, no one knew at the time.

Then, in the 56th minute came the turning point, a long ball causing panic and Lo-Tutala stretching his hand up as Andrews tried to lob him. He was sent off and will miss the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Not that the punishment stopped there, Dieng brilliantly converting the free-kick.

Dom Jefferies had a shot blocked by Ironside minutes later and when Andrews headed a deep corner back, it was bundled into the net by a combination of Conor Masterson and Anderson.

There were 62 minutes on the clock for Rovers to cling on, their fans knowing conceding a winner would not drop out of the top seven, but with other results too tight to rely on.

James Maxwell had penalty appeals waved away after a dribble but in truth most of the action was at the other end, Andrews heading wide under pressure, Anderson blocking a goalbound shot from Jefferies.

In stoppage time substitute goalkeeper Louis Jones tipped over in a goalmouth scramble and Maxwell cleared off the line from Dieng.

Doncaster had done it.

Gillingham: Turner; Hutton, Ehmer, Masterson, Ogie; Coleman, Dieng; Mahoney, Jefferies (Walker 68), Williams (Gbode 87); Andrews.

Unused substitutes: Morris, Clark, Lapslie, McKenzie, Clarke.

Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Anderson, Wood, Maxwell; Bailey, Craig (Westbrooke 81); Molyneux (Broadbent 81), Rowe (Jones 56), Adelakun (Olowu 64); Ironside.

Unused substitutes: Nixon, Hurst, Waters.