Harrogate Town got their Football League Trophy campaign up and running with a home win on Tuesday, but Saturday's test could scarcely be more different.

Beating Nottingham Forest's cultured academy footballers at their own game at times on the well-manicured Wetherby Road pitch in front of fewer than 1,200 fans is one thing but Gillingham's physical football and passionate Priestfield Stadium support in a League Two scrap is another.

It is no great surprise Neil Harris' well-backed Gills are a point behind early leaders Notts County.

"They can mix it up, they've got a good experienced manager who knows how to do well at this level and the level above," reflected Weaver. "He knows he has to have different ingredients and we know that.

KNEE INJURY: Josh March, who joined Harrogate Town from Stevenage last week

"They'll mix it up, try to get in behind with (Ashley) Nadesan and try to get second balls. They have different ways of getting success but we've got to nullify their ways and put our stamp down.

"It's difficult opposition again but we'll be doing our utmost to play in a similar manner to the other night. It was good football and winning football too.

"It'll be a different type of game doing it under the stress of playing for points at a difficult place like Gilingham and a more physical game so we'll have to adapt.

"It (Tuesday's 2-1 win) still gives the players the empowerment to go and play what they see."

There will be no debut for former loanee Josh March, who joined on deadline day for an undisclosed fee after the Sulphurites thought they had sold Luke Armstrong to Wrexham.

It later transpired that the Dragons had not submitted their paperwork in order and on time to beat last Friday's 11pm deadline, so it could be Armstrong leading the line in Kent with March having joined injured from Stevenage.

"Regarding Josh, it'll be a couple of weeks at least," said Weaver, who has no fresh injury concerns. "We knew the situation when he signed him – he had fluid in his knee that had to be drained off and his muscles built up again around that area.