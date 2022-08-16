Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since putting three past Swindon Town on the opening day of the League Two season, the Sulphurites have not found the net in 284 minutes of football.

Midfielder Stephen Dooley is adamant his side can do much better, but the home of relegated Gillingham is a tough place to start proving it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barren run might suggest the summer focus on battening down the hatches defensively is having an effect. So woeful defensively last season, they kept a second consecutive league clean sheet on Saturday but that was not the full story of the 0-0 draw with Crawley Town.

Can do better: Stephen Dooley, right, says Harrogate Town need to take their chances. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

The hosts had 15 shots at goal but only two really clear-cut chances, the final one missed by substitute Jack Muldoon - the last player to score for the Sulphurites.

“We dominated in terms of possession (58 per cent) but we just didn’t really have enough good chances to say we absolutely fully deserved the three points,” said Dooley, signed from Rochdale in the summer.

“I think we were probably the better team and maybe it is two points dropped with the amount of dominance we had in the game. We should have created more for the strikers.

“We had the one big chance at the end, but if we are supplying those guys with proper chances, they will score them because they are that good.

Long wait: Jack Muldoon, left, was the last person to score for Harrogate Town - on the opening day of the season.

“Keeping possession of the ball is all well and good, but it’s about turning that possession into goalscoring opportunities.”

Last six games: Gillingham LWWLLL; Harrogate Town DLLWLW

Referee: L Swabey (Devon)