Glamour takes back seat as Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town concentrate on the necessary

As chairman Dejphon Chansiri watched Sheffield Wednesday’s Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town, he could have been forgiven for dreaming of something a bit more glamorous.

When you charge as much as the Owls chairman does to watch his team, it is only fair you try to lay on some entertainment. There was not much in Saturday's 0-0 draw.

So it is no surprise that as speculation whirls over who will be Chansiri’s next manager, names like Danny Rohl – a 34-year-old from the home of innovative coaching (Germany) with a penchant for "bold decisions" who has never managed a senior team but has coached RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and Germany – crop up.

Huddersfield, who just over a year ago took on Mark Fotheringham for a short-lived and ill-fated spell, have been there and done that.

PRAGMATISM: Huddersfield Town manager and Sheffield Wednesday caretaker Neil Thompson

Managerial searches seldom follow a straight path and just because Rohl's name features heavily in the gossip columns now does not mean the Owls will end up with him, or even someone like him. Youth and a CV like that does not automatically blind people to pragmatism.

But on Saturday, two men steeped in Yorkshire football recognised that given where their clubs were, boldness would have to wait. If it was a bit on the dull side, so be it. It was.

Darren Moore might not be starting from scratch, but not far off. He had only been Huddersfield's manager for three matches, the last a 4-1 thumping at Birmingham City.

"A clean sheet keeps you in the game," reasoned opposite number Neil Thompson, whose post-match comments were an object in straight-talking where Xisco Munoz rambled around the houses defending himself in his second language.

CLOSE ATTENTION: Dominic Iorfa beats Huddersfield's Josh Koroma in the air

Just turned 60, Thompson is neither young nor glamorous. Although he was a Premier League footballer, he played left-back for Ipswich Town and Barnsley.

But he is exactly the sort of devoted professional football clubs cannot function without – in all departments. He has been at Sheffield Wednesday for 13 years and has held the fort before, so when the call came, he knew what his job was.

"You just deal with it," he shrugged.

His team-sheet screamed common-sense. Of the 11 starters, only Di'Shon Bernard joined under Munoz, and all were English-born.

MIDFIELD BATTLE: Will Vaulks (left) tackles Jonathan Hogg

"I know them," said Thompson, the under-21s coach. "I've seen them play last season."

The response when the team was read out showed the fans were on board, doing their best to support with barely a peep about Chansiri.

Teenagers Joey Phuthi and Bailey Cadamarteri were on the bench as some bigger names missed out.

Thompson was asked why. "Their performances and the way they went about it," he replied.

"I said to the players a lot of people wouldn't be very happy on Friday when I named the team and the subs. I've had it done to me and it doesn't do you any harm."

He did not hide Ashley Fletcher, Djeidi Gassma and Momo Diaby had been dropped as many would.

Especially with the club's two most exciting stalwarts, Josh Windass and Barry Bannan, still injured it was clear what Thompson needed to do at a club without a win all season and on the back of three defeats.

"We need more opportunities created but you've got to get a solid base," he argued.

"Let's be right, we limited them to next to nothing. I don't think Cam (Dawson) made a save and their keeper maybe didn't either."

The Terriers' lack of bite must be Moore's big concern if he is to receive the sort of reception he got at Hillsborough the day he returns to Huddersfield as their ex-manager.

He went for the cavalier Sorba Thomas in the hole of his 3-4-1-2 where Thompson opted for roundhead Callum Paterson.

A first-half link with Delano Burgzorg apart, Thomas' threat mainly came from set-pieces until Thompson told his Owls at the interval to be more careful about conceding them.

Paterson's graft was effective, and a clever cushioned pass with his head showed that is not all there is to his game. He had his team's best chance, volleying wide on the spin.

"We came to win but also keep a clean sheet," admitted Moore. "We didn't want to give anything away off the back of midweek."

As Moore pointed out, his attacking issues will get easier when Dany Ward is fit to lead the line.

Josh Koroma missed the goal Dawson left for an ineffective first-half punch and the closest either side came to scoring was when he did so again late on. Kian Harratt netted but Tom Lees was deemed to have impeded the goalkeeper.

It was soft, but the game did not deserve a goal as managers who knew each other well cancelled one another out.

"It doesn't matter if it's a manager you know or not, there's so much out there in the media, the press, the analysts, you know what's going to happen," said Thompson.

"You've got to not listen to the noise. This is football, an opportunity to impress 26,000 on the pitch."

It will always be a simple game.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Bernard; Palmer, Vaulks, Byers, James (Valentín 85); Paterson (Buckley 77); Smith, Gregory (Wilks 61). Unused substitutes: Diaby, Hendrick, Vasquez, Cadamarteri, Musaba, Phuthi.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Ruffels (Lees 62); Edwards (Wiles 66), Hogg, Rudoni, Nakayama; Thomas; Koroma (Harratt 66), Burgzorg (Diarra 83). Unused substitutes: Edmonds-Green, Maxwell, Headley, Hudlin, Jackson.