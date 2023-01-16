Goalkeeping options in focus for Huddersfield Town and Hull City managers

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN are seeking a 'big keeper' to fill the boots of Lee Nicholls, amid fears that he could be out for the remainder of the Championship campaign with a shoulder injury.

Nicholls, named in the PFA Team of the Season in the second-tier in 2021-22, will undergo shoulder surgery.

While Terriers head coach Mark Fotheringham praised rookie Nicholas Bilokapic for his performance on his league debut in the 1-1 draw at Hull City, the club - who have allowed loan defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden to return to Aston Villa - are conscious of the need to bring in an experienced option in goal, with no senior player being available.

On how long Pearson could be out for, Fotheringham said: "I don't know. Sometimes with operations, players are really quick healers. But to be honest, it's out of my area and down to the medical guys and Leigh (Bromby) to discuss. Whatever he decides to do, we'll support him with it. It is very difficult with such injuries. It's been the story of our season and the injury list has been absolutely horrific. It's incredible that we are now in mid-January and it is the first time I have had Matty Pearson play minutes for us, it's almost laughable.

Mark Fotheringham, pictured in Huddersfield Town's game at Hull City on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"We have been missing so many important players and we are going to miss Lee as well. But we will support him throughout this injury and know how big a performer he has been for this club. I'm sure the hierarchy will be looking for a big keeper."

Meanwhile also on the keeper front, Hull head coach Liam Rosenior says that the club will bring back Harvey Cartwright from his loan spell at Peterborough United and assess the 20-year-old before deciding whether to sign another option to provide cover for Matt Ingram.

Loanee Nathan Baxter has returned to parent club Chelsea for injury treatment.

Rosenior said: "He (Cartwright) is coming back. I want to see him in person. He’s a really outstanding goalkeeper with a lot of potential and we are going to assess, over the next few days, what the right thing is for his development. Whether it’s more game time or staying here. If Harvey does leave, we will look to strengthen that position.”

Saturday saw Oscar Estupinian score for the fourth successive league game, with his dramatic 98th-minute strike cancelling out Michal Helik's opener and extending City's unbeaten league sequence to six matches.

The Colombian, who has scored 12 goals this term, is reportedly on the radar of Premier League clubs, including Everton.

Rosenior, who has confirmed that Chelsea loanee Harvey Vale will also return to Stamford Bridge, said: "It's natural that when you have good players and it's January that you are going to have speculation.

"But like I said before, it is going to have to take something spectacular for us to even consider him leaving the club.

"He is loving it here and getting fitter and he is a key part of my plan and I have no plan on him leaving at the moment.

"We have succession plans in case we lose a player unexpectedly.

