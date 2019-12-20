Goals will come if Bradford City keep working hard insists manager Gary Bowyer

BRADFORD City manager Gary Bowyer says that his players must continue to work hard in the final third if they are to start scoring more goals.

The Bantams entertain Salford City on Saturday afternoon, having drawn 0-0 at Leyon Orient last time out and netted just once from open play in their previous three outings.

They have looked solid at the other end of the field, keeping back-to-back clean-sheets, but haven’t registered more than once in a game since a 2-0 success over Exeter in early November.

“We have to keep woking hard to score more goals,” Bowyer said.

“We have had opportunities to score, even at Leyton Orient when we did not look as threatening, going forward.

“We need to keep getting in those positions and creating chances.

“The concern comes when the opportunities to score do not arrive.

“We are naturally delighted with the clean-sheets. We have been defending determinedly over the past few games and have deserved them.

“It has been a real team effort and we have been glad with how we are moving.

“At the moment, the chances to score are still there, so it is a just a case of it clicking. I think when it does, we will get better and better.”

Two divisions separated Bradford and Salford this time last year, the Bantams toiling away in League One while the Ammies were fighting for promotion from the National League.

And although newcomers at this level, Bowyer believes that Salford are well-equipped to deal with the demands of League Two football.

“It is no surprise to see Salford in the league, now. You only have to look at the squad they have to see how capable they are,” he added. “They recruited well in the summer and have owners who are doing a fabulous job.

“They have got a very experienced management duo. Graham Alexander has promotion on his CV – which tells you all you need to know about him and his side.”