'Good, bad and the ugly' as Rotherham United suffer heartbreaking late loss at Ipswich Town

The Championship’s bottom markers, 14 points adrift at the foot of the table, lost 4-3 at Ipswich having fought back from 3-1 down to level in stoppage time.

Omari Hutchinson’s effort in the sixth minute of added time after Cafu’s levelling penalty moments earlier left the Tractor Boys behind second-placed Leeds only on goal difference, with Southampton losing to Hull.

Town initially fell behind after just two minutes to Tom Eaves, but responded thanks to a striker from Millers old boy Kieffer Moore and Wes Burns’ first-half brace.

Heartbreak for Rotherham as Ipswich Town's Omari Giraud-Hutchinson (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal (Picture: John Walton/PA Wire)

Hakeem Odoffin pulled one back for the Millers in the second half before the nail-biting additional time.

Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson felt his side deserved a point.

He said: “You saw the good, the bad and the ugly of what we are and why we are in the position we are in.

“I’m disappointed for the players who worked terrifically hard. We started the game very well, we had a crazy 10 minutes. The first goal hurt us, we never really recovered from it, it was like a dazed boxer but the last hour we probably deserved something from the game.

Rotherham United's Sam Clucas challenges Ipswich Towns' Sam Morsy (Picture: John Walton/PA Wire)