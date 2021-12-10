This is just one of numerous topics discussed by our FootballTalk Podcast panel of Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton. Among other areas up for discussion are the tough festive programme awaiting a stuttering Leeds United in the Premier League as they prepare to face Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

In the Championship, we assess the survival chances of Hull City and Barnsley while, at the other end of the table, who from Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United will end up securing a top six finish at the end of the season.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

