Graham Alexander annoyed as Bradford City pay price for starting on the back foot

The way the opener came about clearly annoyed manager Alexander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It probably took the wind out of our sails a little bit with the game the way was managed after that, certainly in the first half, and how slow it became," he said. It was in front of them and gave them the opportunity to play the game they wanted by playing so deep and blocking up all the space we need to try and create.

"We played at a pace that they were happy with.

"We thought we had possession and control of the game but it's what they wanted, they were in control of the pitch by letting us have it where they wanted us to have it.

"In the second half we got into much better areas and into those tight spaces but we just couldn't find the quality we needed.

FRUSTRATIONS: Graham Alexander

"It's not so much the corner, any team can score off a set piece and it's a good delivery to an experienced centre-forward, it's how the corner's conceded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When they take the kick off and play it forward 50 yards we're 20 yards deeper than where the ball lands. That's not us. Everything we do is on the front foot so we need to get to the bottom of that because it's something we don't see very often."

"We eradicated the early goals that were putting us under massive pressure at Valley Parade a couple of months ago and we've had a brilliant defensive record in that aspect but our lack of a consistent clinical edge – because we certainly had one on Saturday – is hurting us. Here, I don't think we've scored the goals our play has warranted over the last 10, 12 games

"In the second half we were good in spell in terms of creating chances but played into their hands a little bit by just putting high balls into possibly the biggest centre-half in the Football League.

"We should have got behind people and get the ball closer to people and we didn't do that enough but it's very difficult with a six, seven-man defence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford already had work to do to squeeze into the play-offs but with the gap extended to seven points and his team down to 13th, Alexander is not giving up hope, as he cannot.

"I still believe there's an opportunity there, it's going to be extremely difficult<" he said.

"I knew it was going to be right to the wire even if we won our next four or five games but we can't give goals like that away. It was the perfect thing for Forest Green to get that goal and get us frustrated, get the crowd frustrated and drag everything down to a slow tempo.