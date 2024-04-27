Graham Alexander concedes Bradford City did not do their part over the season after missing out on play-offs
A late resurgence had given the Bantams a chance of securing a place in the top seven heading into their final game of the regular season. They were convincing as they brushed Newport County aside in a 4-1 win but it was not enough to secure a play-off spot.
At close of play, Alexander’s side sat one point adrift of seventh-placed Crawley Town. Speaking after the game, Alexander said: “We did our part today but not over the course of the season. But all we could do was win our game and see what fate decided.
“It’s gone against us but I’m really pleased with how the players approached the game and the supporters who came in brilliant numbers. Everyone connected with Bradford City handled themselves really well. I wanted the players to understand it was a test and there was going to be a lot of pressure on us to basically chase three games in one.”
It was another encouraging display from the Bantams, who wrapped up three points with goals from Calum Kavanagh, Andy Cook, Bobby Pointon and Jamie Walker.
Alexander said: “We had to focus on just winning ours and I think they did that. Some of the football we played was superb. We were courageous on the ball and tried to score many more goals.
“It was frustrating at 0-0 for quite a while. The crowd got a little bit restless but we kept our composure. For our younger players, they will have learned a lot about how to manage occasions like that.”
