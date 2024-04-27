A late resurgence had given the Bantams a chance of securing a place in the top seven heading into their final game of the regular season. They were convincing as they brushed Newport County aside in a 4-1 win but it was not enough to secure a play-off spot.

At close of play, Alexander’s side sat one point adrift of seventh-placed Crawley Town. Speaking after the game, Alexander said: “We did our part today but not over the course of the season. But all we could do was win our game and see what fate decided.

“It’s gone against us but I’m really pleased with how the players approached the game and the supporters who came in brilliant numbers. Everyone connected with Bradford City handled themselves really well. I wanted the players to understand it was a test and there was going to be a lot of pressure on us to basically chase three games in one.”

Graham Alexander's Bradford City side missed out on the League Two play-offs. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It was another encouraging display from the Bantams, who wrapped up three points with goals from Calum Kavanagh, Andy Cook, Bobby Pointon and Jamie Walker.

Alexander said: “We had to focus on just winning ours and I think they did that. Some of the football we played was superb. We were courageous on the ball and tried to score many more goals.