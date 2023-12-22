Graham Alexander delighted to see Bradford City show some bouncebackability against Doncaster Rovers

Graham Alexander did not know what he would get once his Bradford City side went behind to Doncaster Rovers – and he enjoyed what he saw.

Joe Ironside put Doncaster ahead eight minutes into Friday's Yorkshire derby but for the first time in Alexander's fledgling tenure they came from behind to win, comfortably the better side in a 3-1 victory.

"We’ve started the games really well in the previous five, scored the first goal and built on that," said Alexander, whose side were on the back of four consecutive clean sheets.

“I was intrigued to see how the team would respond when we didn’t score first. I didn’t know when it would be.

“Unfortunately, it happened here but I was absolutely delighted with the response. I didn’t see any disappointment when we conceded.

“As soon as we kicked off, that was it, we were back in the game. There was no hangover from conceding and going a goal down.

“There was no lack of ambition. We took the game to Doncaster and had two great chances to score before we equalised.

“When we got the equaliser, we built on that with another great goal. It was a fantastic finish from Tyler (Smith) before half-time.

SATSIFACTION: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

“I was delighted that we won the second half as well.

“The most pleasing thing is the three points. The second most is how the players responded to that first goal.”

Andy Cook scored twice but Alexander was also purring at the part he played in the Tyler Smith goal they sandwiched.

“Cooky had no right to win that and it was a beautiful little pass into Tyler, who is clinical in those situations," said his manager.

“Then the third goal was an unbelievable passing move, really incisive and clinical finish from Cooky.”

Victory moves Bradford up to eighth in League Two.

“It’s another three points," said Alexander. "I don’t want the players to look at the table and think we’ve done something yet because we haven’t.