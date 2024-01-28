Swindon had a penalty after 16 minutes when Paul Glatzel was brought down in the area. Charlie Austin stepped up and emphatically dispatched his third goal in as many games.

Bradford could have levelled late in the first half as Brad Halliday floated a ball into Andy Cook in the middle, but he could not get enough power behind his header to beat Jack Bycroft, who got down quickly to save.

Swindon doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time as Glatzel ran through down the right and got away from his marker before giving Dawson Devoy a tap-in at the far post.

It left Alexander frustrated with the lack of cutting edge in his side’s performance as they once again drew a blank.

The Bradford boss said: “We’ve been blunt, we haven’t had an edge and intensity to our game.

“We’ve let the fans down today. I feel we have anyway. You know they’ve come down in numbers again and given great support. But we are nowhere near the level that they expect or we expect. There’s no players in there now thinking that was anywhere near good enough.

“We know where we have to improve. We’ll have a chat on Monday.

“We haven’t gone overboard today because I know they are a good bunch of guys. We just need to help each other improve.

“Bradford City fans want to see a team that’s really aggressive and on the front foot and wants to attack and wants to create pressure on the opponent.

“And that’s what we’ve been giving them for a long, long time until the last two weeks.”

Swindon boss Gavin Gunning said: “It was one of those games when neither side is ever going to have a lot of possession because Bradford are very route-one.”

Swindon: Bycroft, Godwin-Malife, McCarthy, Blake-Tracy, Kokolo (Johnson 55), Cain (Dworzak 65), Khan, Devoy (McEachran 83), Glatzel, Austin (Aguiar 82), Hepburn-Murphy (Shade 65). Unused substitutes: Minturn, Evans.

Bradford: Sam Walker, Stubbs, Taylor, Kelly (McDonald 69), Halliday, Gilliead, Smallwood, Ridehalgh (Richards 46), Smith (Chapman 46), Oduor (Pointon 76), Cook (Young 46). Unused substitutes: Tomkinson, Doyle.