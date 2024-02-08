Homesickness has blighted City in particular and the issue has started to rear up for current manager Graham Alexander, who last savoured a home league win on November 25.

Five matches since have yielded four draws, with the Bantams having won just four times in 14 matches at Valley Parade this term.

It contrasts starkly with the record of weekend opponents Wrexham, who have won 11 matches in the same amount of games at the Racecourse Ground.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, pictured during the recent League Two home game against former club Salford City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

After Saturday, four of City’s next six league matches are at BD8. With the season approaching its business end, it’s a good time to start turning things around.

For his part, Alexander, pictured, feels that the problem is a nuanced one.

And certainly historic. In the last two campaigns, City have amassed more league points on their travels than they claimed on home soil.

He commented: “I don’t look at home and away. I look back over Bradford’s home record over the past five seasons and the club has probably won more away games than home games over that time.

“It’s a thing we have to try and fix if we want to be successful. We don’t say ‘we have got to do this at home and that away’.

“We see it every game as an opportunity to win and play the game we want to play.

“We don’t sit on front of our own goal away and try to nick a counter-attack goal 1-0 and then open up at home.

“We try and have a consistent way of playing. But without a shadow of doubt, we have to win more home games as a club.

“That’s been another issue this season, even in my time.

“Regardless of where we are in the division, every team sees a point at Valley Parade as a good point.

“Even where we are in the table at the moment, Wimbledon went away thinking it was a good point and they are a team on the verge of the play-offs.

“That’s something we need to get better at to overcome.”

Winning more 'ugly' games is certainly an accusation that can be levelled at City in recent seasons regardless of venue, as well.

It's a trait of all several promotion chasers and helps to partly explain why the Bantams are where they currently are.

Alexander continued: “I said something similar at my previous club at the start of the season.

“If you are going to win promotion and be at the top end, you are not going to play well for 46 games.

“You need to learn how to win when you don’t play so well.

“In the games where it’s reasonably level, have you got the quality to find those game-defining moments,” he added.

“Even when it’s nip and tuck and even when you are struggling, how can you stay in the game, go against the ropes and take the hits and come out with a knock-out punch.