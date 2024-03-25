A drama is in danger of turning into a crisis at troubled City, whose supporters vented their spleen in the direction of Stefan Rupp and Ryan Sparks in Saturday's wretched 3-0 loss at Harrogate Town.

So far, Alexander has been spared the wrath of City followers, but that is likely to change if his side don't break their losing cycle shortly.Alexander, whose side host Tranmere Rovers on Good Friday, said: “You have to take the criticism that’s there because it was a terrible day.

“We’re always under pressure as managers.

"I’ve come in at a time when the team was struggling. We’ve shown periods when we’ve got it right and got it going.

"We’ve lost too many players over the last three or four months. You can see that, it’s not my imagination.

"It’s hard to put your finger on it when it’s players who have done 20-30 games on the bounce.

"I’m not leaving them out. They are unfortunately getting injured. There are other issues, but I’m not going to talk about them now.

"I’m not going to sit here and try and highlight other things that need doing just to protect my back."I’m big enough to take the responsibility but I know there are a lot of things that we have to do to improve to get this club winning.

"They (supporters) are angry because we went close last year and this season hasn’t panned out as many would have hoped.