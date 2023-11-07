BRADFORD CITY chief executive officer Ryan Sparks is confident that the League Two outfit have landed a seasoned lower-division operator whose 'record speaks for itself' in the shape of Graham Alexander.

The former Fleetwood Town, Salford City and Motherwell boss returned to management just 21 days after his sacking at League Two rivals Milton Keynes Dons.The former Scottish international was dismissed on October 16 - after just 16 games in charge of the Buckinghamshire outfit.

Despite his ill-fated short spell at MK, the wider picture regarding Alexander's solid achievements at his previous clubs in the EFL and Scotland over time has convinced the City hierarchy that they have made a sound appointment in Alexander.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More

The 52-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the 2025-26 season and will be assisted by former Bury boss Chris Lucketti.Alexander is the club's 11th permanent appointment in just under seven-and-a-half years.

New Bradford City manager Graham Alexander.

Sparks said: “After a lengthy period of recruitment where we have been able to carefully consider and complete vital due diligence on candidates, we are absolutely thrilled to have agreed terms with, and appointed, Graham as our new men’s first-team manager.

"Graham’s record speaks for itself. He has managed successfully in three English divisions, and of course in the Scottish Premiership.

"Both him and his assistant Chris Lucketti impressed us greatly during the interview process, and it is clear we have a shared passion for Bradford City and success.The level of detail Graham provided throughout the process only confirmed his desire to take us forward this season and beyond.

"He has managed 450 games, winning 43 per cent of them, and has achieved promotion from League Two in the past, while also achieving a play-off finish in League One.

"Graham is someone who has experienced many different challenges throughout his career, facing them all admirably and consistently improving several clubs’ positions."An experienced hand at the tiller, Alexander led Fleetwood to promotion from the fourth tier back in 2013-14.

He was in charge of the Salford side who won the National League play-offs in 2018-19.

Alexander also guided Motherwell to a Europa Conference League place in 2021-22.

City lie in 16th position in the table after a low-key start to the campaign.

Alexander, whose first game in charge will be at home to Barrow on Saturday, said: "It is really good to be here. I am very excited about the role, the potential of the team and the club."Me and Chris have been here quite a few times as a management duo competing against Bradford City, but it will be good to be on the right side now."When the stadium is full and the crowd is behind the team, it is a really difficult venue to come and play at, so we have to make it a tough place for everyone else to visit.