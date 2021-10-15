Grant McCann anxious for Hull City to continue to get the breaks at Huddersfield Town

City head to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday in good spirits after four points from their previous two matches which featured a precious late victory over Middlesbrough and an 84th-minute equaliser against Blackpool in a game which saw McCann's side reduced to ten men.

It has changed the narrative of the Championship season for the Tigers, with McCann mindful they can move to within five points of Town with victory at the John Smith's Stadium as his side chase back-to-back wins at this level for the first time since New Year's Day, 2020.

McCann, who welcomes back George Honeyman and Tom Huddlestone, but is without Alfie Jones, said: "We have got that type of group who will never stop and in all of the games this season, we have been competitive and that is all you can ask for as a management and coaching staff.

Hull City head coach Grant McCann.

"It is about being competitive and can we find that bit of quality to win us the game and we showed that in the Middlesbrough game.

"The quality does not come if you don't show that edge to you and I think we have showed that this season and it was about time we got in the break in the last couple of games. Even the free-kick from Paddy McNair against Middlesbrough was a break for us. Hopefully those breaks which has gone our way in the past couple of games will continue."

City face a Town side with a player who has confidence coursing through his veins in Sorba Thomas, who is seeking to crown a memorable week on a high following his first international start for Wales.

McCann added: "I believe he started for Wales. We know all about his threats and he is very attacking.