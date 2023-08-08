Grant McCann delighted with Doncaster Rovers' bravery and patience to beat Hull City 2-1

Grant McCann praised the bravery and patience of his Doncaster Rovers side as they knocked Championship Hull City out of the League Cup.

McCann did a number on his old club, winning the tactical battle 2-1 by sitting off Hull and asking them what they were going to do about.

It was a big fillip after a frustrating start to McCann's competitive Rovers career, losing 2-1 at home to Harrogate Town.

"I thought we were excellent, probably after the first 10 or 15 minutes," said McCann. "It's difficult to play against Hull. They've got a unique way of playing you have to make sure you get the press, the triggers and the set-up right and I felt we did after the first 0 or 15 minutes.

DELIGHTED: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann with his assistant Cliff Byrne (right)

"Before that it was us trying to be brave and play and we got broken on.

"It's difficult to play against because they wait on you jumping out of your shape.We did it for the first 10, 15 minutes and it was more through sheer honesty from (Luke) Molyneux and (George) Miller.

"I've worked with Matty Ingram and I know he's good on the ball and we let them get out too easily early on.

"They're a good football team with very good players and you have to be calm and patient. When we did get the ball back we started to secure more passes and got the wide players involved."

McCann revealed that George Miller, whose goals in either half decided the tie, had been nursing a "slight injury", and that Tom Anderson had not been due to play the full 90 minutes – and the rest in this season of greater added time.

"He's played a lot longer than we wanted him to," said McCann of his captain for the night.