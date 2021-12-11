Hull City chief Grant McCann vents his frustration in Saturday's Championship home game with Bristol City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Ryan Longman's second goal in successive home matches - a fine curler - put the hosts ahead early on, but the visitors - much improved in the second period - equalised on 54 minutes when Antoine Semenyo fired home a rebound after his initial shot hit the post.

Hull dug deep and regained the lead 11 minutes from time courtesy of George Honeyman's fourth goal of the campaign, only for Matty James to stun the hosts with a second equaliser with a snapshot in the first minute of stoppage time.

McCann, who was unhappy that a couple of perceived fouls were not given ahead of James's dramatic strike, "I am a bit disappointed. It was a good response from us from conceding in the second half to get the second goal. We are gutted in there to concede so late in the game.

"It feels a bit like a defeat, truth be told. But we have to understand where we are at this moment in time and it has been a good response by this group in the last six games.

"But we are just disappointed with that goal at the death; it is a good finish from Matty James and you have to give him credit. But we should do better there.

"But if we look at the game on reflection, it is probably a fair result, although we are disappointed not to win it."

On a fine strike from Longman, he said: "He has been good in all his games and I wouldn't say it was his best. His performances have been at a high level and he is improving all the time. He got the goal today because he took (Alex) Scott on the outside of the first time he got it and the second time, he took him on his inside.

"That's something we speak to the wide players all the time. Show them how quick you are by taking them on the outside because nine times out of ten, the inside will then open up for you and it was a great finish."

Reports ahead of the game suggested that Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali's prospective takeover of the club could be close to a conclusion, with his right-hand man Tan Kesler set to be appointed as the Tigers’ director of football once the deal is completed.

Kesler, a FIFA registered intermediary who runs his own sports and media agency and a former director of Turkish football. attended the game against Bristol City and watched Hull for the first time in person for the first time

Questioned on the reports and if a deal could be completed by Christmas, McCann commented: "I have no idea. All I am doing is concentrating on the team.

"That is not my port of call to speak about. I am here to answer questions regarding the game or football-related questions. Those sort of questions are probably for Ehab (Allam) and Assem (Allam) and people like that.