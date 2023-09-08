Grant McCann explains how Sheffield United teenager Louie Marsh ended up at Doncaster Rovers

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann admits that patience proved a virtue in their pursuit of Sheffield United attacker Louie Marsh.

The highly-rated 19-year-old forward had been a leading target for Rovers, but he only became available right at the end of the window.

McCann swooped to sign the teenager, who was handed a senior debut in the Blades' recent EFL Cup game with Lincoln City, on a season-long loan on deadline day.

He could make his debut at Wrexham on Saturday.

Louie Marsh in action for Sheffield United during the Carabao Cup tie with Lincoln City. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

On Sheffield-born Marsh, on the bench for United’s opening three Premier League games this term, McCann said: "We always have targets, regardless of whether we are inside or outside the window.

"Lee Glover and James Coppinger work very hard in terms of identifying players for us, as well as myself and Cliff (Byrne).

"We have targets in every position; probably seven or eight in every position. Louie was really high up on that list all through the summer.

"We did ask earlier, but with Sheffield United's injuries in the attacking area, Paul Heckingbottom was never going to let him go out.

"It just so happened on the (final) days of the transfer window, that a couple of days previously they brought a couple of attackers, which freed Louie up to come to us."

Meanwhile, McCann has professed to being happy with the club's window work, which saw 13 new signings arrive.

He continued: "We have put a really good mixture together of youth and experience.

"It's obviously difficult when you have that many players coming in and add that to the 13 or 14 injuries we had at one stage at the same time.