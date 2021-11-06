Hull City head coach Grant McCann claps visiting supporters after his side's 2-0 win at Oakwell. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

City dominated the survival six-pointer for most of the game and ended a five-match losing sequence in excellent fashion, with McCann effusive in his praise of his side and goalscorers George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Honeyman netted City's first away goal in ten and a half hours to put the visitors ahead on 33 minutes and the outstanding Lewis-Potter - who scored his first senior goal for the club at Oakwell almost two years ago - put gloss on a superb performance with the second 15 minutes from time.

McCann said: "It is a big win, given the position of the teams in the league and with the two-week international break, it has probably come at the wrong time.

"But I said after the West Brom game about our defensive shape and how organised we were in that game and disciplined and we came away losing. We had that structure, shape and organisation again today because I know we have got goals in this team when we have got that right. Today proved that.

"It is about belief and confidence and hopefully, this gives us a bit of confidence after the break.

"The atmosphere in the changing room is good and everyone knows that we put a real shift in as a team.

"The boys are giving us everything and we were throwing bodies in the way today and we made sure we were not going to concede against a Barnsley side who came into the game on the back of a really good result. Oakwell is a very tough place to come, I know that having played here.

"But I thought we were excellent today."

On the impact of Honeyman and Lewis-Potter, he added: "I thought Honeyman caused them serious problems in the first half and he has moving (Claudio) Gomes from left to right and he didn't know whether to stay in the middle or follow George and it gave (Josh) Magennis, Mallik (Wilks) and Keane (Lewis-Potter) a bit more freedom.

"I was really pleased to see George score. It has been frustrating for George as he is such a big player for us. It has felt like one thing after another this season (with injuries) and we have had so many of our big performers missing games for us.

"George is a big player on and off the pitch for us. He is a huge character."

On Lewis-Potter's strike, he added: "Hopefully, that gives him confidence. It is the first time Keane is really playing at this level - although he came off the bench in that first year in the Championship and scored here. He likes it here!