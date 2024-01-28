Grant McCann left baffled after Doncaster Rovers' heavy defeat to Stockport County

McCann had been buoyed by the manner in which Rovers saw off League One Wigan in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in their previous game but was baffled by the transformation which saw them swept aside so convincingly by Stockport.

“It’s been a theme of the season – we can be so good one game and then drop massively in the next,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were so good against Wigan in the second half of the last game and then we dropped to these levels.

Grant McCann, Doncaster Rovers manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I don’t know why. Myself and the staff are questioning what the week leading up was like. We felt it was really good and probably one of the best we’ve had this season with players coming back from injury, a behind-closed-doors game and getting a breather into a few of the lads as well.

“I actually don’t know myself and I can’t put my finger on exactly why we looked so lethargic and so slow out of the blocks. We just never gave ourselves an opportunity with the way we conceded the goals and we looked toothless as well.

“We don’t give ourselves any hope or chance conceding the way we did and it looked like it knocked us once we conceded the second and the third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stockport are a really good team, they’re top of the league but we’ve given them three goals in the first half.

“There’s a lot for us to digest and look at from this game and we need to put it right at Bradford on Tuesday in the quarter-finals of the trophy.”

Stockport scored four headers through Paddy Madden’s brace and efforts from Connor Evans and top scorer Tanto Olaofe, with Owen Bailey inadvertently nodding into his own net among the rout.

Harrison Biggins pulled a goal back for Doncaster but it was scant consolation on a horror afternoon for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster: Jones, Nixon, Olowu, McGrath, Rowe (Maxwell 73), Bailey, Close, Craig (Biggins 46), Molyneux (Carty 46), Ironside (Waters 46), Hurst (Adelakun 46). Unused substitutes: Wood, Bottomley.

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Southam-Hales, Horsfall, Wright, Bristow (Touray 73), Lemonheigh-Evans (Richards 68), Camps, Powell (Hippolyte 68), Bailey (Croasdale 90), Olaofe (Sarcevic 73), Madden. Unused substitutes: Byrne,Smith.