Quite what the arrival of Turkish television mogul Ilicali and his director of football Tan Kesler will mean for McCann's future is anybody's guess, but it should certainly mean the end of the transfer embargo which means the club can only sign loans and free transfers with a squad capped at 25.
You would think transfer business would therefore be on hold until the uncertainty is lifted, but McCann insists he has deals in the offing no, and has not come up with a second list of target if transfer fees can be paid.
"We're working very closely on the transfers now, it's business as usual," he says.
"We've made an offer for a player we're trying to sign just now. We've had some positive feedback that we should be able to get it done.
"We're working at the football club to try and improve the group and make us stronger for the second half of the season.
"We're looking at certain areas of the field and we want to have two, three or four ways of playing so we have to make sure we're strong in terms of our squad.
"All we can do is work with what we've got now. We can't think of anything else.
"I think it was a Nigel Adkins saying to control the controllables and that's our state of mind at this present moment in time. We're trying to focus on making this group stronger."