DESPITE being without 14 players in Saturday's 4-1 triumph over Sutton United, Doncaster Rovers still managed to fire out an ominous warning to their League Two rivals.

Rovers produced the most comprehensive win of Grant McCann's second coming at the Eco-Power Stadium thus far - and whet the appetite in terms of what they are truly capable of when their treatment room starts to clear.

As it stands, McCann's side still lie too close to the bottom of the League Two table for comfort, but are starting to piece together a few results.

This was their third successive home win and fourth in their past six league matches. Saturday also saw Rovers register their biggest margin of victory in almost 13 months.

On Doncaster making light of their seemingly crippling double-figure injury count, McCann said: “It actually hit home after the game because injured players started walking into the changing room and it was like a conveyor belt of one after the other coming in to say ‘well done’.

"But we can’t moan about it, we have what we have and we keep working with the players that are fit. We are only going to get stronger from the performances and players coming back.

"I thought we were going to be a bit of a slow-burner (this season), but with the injuries that have hit us, it could be a little bit slower than we thought, but we’ll get there.

"It’s nice to win, but we know that performances have been there for a while now for a long time. Probably since the second half of MK Dons.

"We’ve probably not got the wins we deserved, but we’ve turned it around, especially in the second half (on Saturday) when we were excellent."

Meanwhile, McCann confirmed afterwards that Louie Marsh, who broke his arm at Mansfield Town last week, will require an operation. An ankle ligament injury sustained n the same game by Bobby Faulkner is also likely to require surgery.

Injury-jinxed winger Jon Taylor (knee) is also to go under the knife today, while Caolan Lavery (knee) faces another operation.

On Faulkner, McCann said: “We are waiting to see, he may need an operation because of a previous ankle injury he had.

"Louie is definitely going to have an operation."