Grant McCann on how ten-up Doncaster Rovers will approach their final League Two game at Gillingham

Rovers are on the cusp of completing one of the most remarkable EFL comeback stories in recent times following Tuesday’s 4-1 victory at Colchester United as the South Yorkshire club won a club-record equalling tenth league game in a row to move into the League Two play-offs - and up into fifth spot.

Rovers, who were third from bottom in the table and looking over their shoulders towards the Conference trapdoor in early February, require just a point from their final-day game at Gillingham to secure participation in the end-of-season lottery - for the second successive time under McCann.

If Crawley or Barrow fail to win on the last day, they will finish in the top seven, regardless of their result in Kent.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

While he side may not need a win, McCann insists that their approach will not deviate following their astonishing recent run.

All told, Rovers have lost just once in their last 17 games, winning 13, while the prize of stake for win number 11 would be a home second leg in any semi-final.

McCann, who reached the League One play-offs in his previous season at Doncaster in 2018-19, said: “Look, we will just go to Gillingham and approach it like we have since the turn of the year. We will go there to win the game.

"Again, it will be tough. They are a team with a really experienced group and they are strong and picked up some really good wins at home. So it will be a tough game.

"We will get onto the drawing board and put a plan in place for Gillingham.

"The boys are just playing with a lot of confidence. Even when went 1-0 down (at Colchester), I knew there was enough in this group to come back.

"Saturday was a similar sort of feeling and they have done it again and come back from 1-0 away from home and scored four goals.