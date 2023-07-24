All Sections
Grant McCann raids old club as League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers bring in defender Tom Nixon on loan from Championship side Hull City

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has raided his old club Hull City to bring in young right-back Tom Nixon on a season-long loan from the Championship club.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 20:05 BST

The 20-year-old spent two loan spells at National League North outfit Boston United last term.

The defender joined Hull from Stoke City in July 2021 after a successful trial period and was immediately appointed captain of the under-21s.

He spent time on loan at Pickering Town in the 2021-22 campaign.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Tom Nixon, who has joined on a season-long loan from Hull City. Picture: Heather King/DRFC.
New Doncaster Rovers signing Tom Nixon, who has joined on a season-long loan from Hull City. Picture: Heather King/DRFC.

Nixon worked his way through the ranks with hometown club Stoke and captained the Potters under-18 side before moving onto Hull.

Nixon is Rovers' tenth summer arrival.

The newcomer said: “Hopefully I’ll get some game time under my belt and hit the ground running. That’s what I’m here to do and I’m really looking forward to the season.

"It’s a massive step in my career, stepping up to this level, and hopefully I can take it all in my stride and progress.”

McCann continued: “Tom is an excellent player. I saw him first hand when I was at Hull and he was coming through the under-21s.

"He’s been in that U21 system for a while now but I think the loan he had last season at Boston has really kicked him on. He’s been around the first team all pre-season.

"He’s everything we like in a full back so I think it’s a great signing for us. He’ll enjoy his time here and he’ll bring great competition in that position.”

