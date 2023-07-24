DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has raided his old club Hull City to bring in young right-back Tom Nixon on a season-long loan from the Championship club.

The 20-year-old spent two loan spells at National League North outfit Boston United last term.

The defender joined Hull from Stoke City in July 2021 after a successful trial period and was immediately appointed captain of the under-21s.

He spent time on loan at Pickering Town in the 2021-22 campaign.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Tom Nixon, who has joined on a season-long loan from Hull City. Picture: Heather King/DRFC.

Nixon worked his way through the ranks with hometown club Stoke and captained the Potters under-18 side before moving onto Hull.

Nixon is Rovers' tenth summer arrival.

The newcomer said: “Hopefully I’ll get some game time under my belt and hit the ground running. That’s what I’m here to do and I’m really looking forward to the season.

"It’s a massive step in my career, stepping up to this level, and hopefully I can take it all in my stride and progress.”

McCann continued: “Tom is an excellent player. I saw him first hand when I was at Hull and he was coming through the under-21s.

"He’s been in that U21 system for a while now but I think the loan he had last season at Boston has really kicked him on. He’s been around the first team all pre-season.