Their 1-0 win at home to League One-bound Wrexham – better than the narrow scoreline suggested – has kept Rovers' promotion chances alive.

Seven points outside the top seven with only six games to play, they may well pay the price for the massive headstart they gave the rest as they struggled through an injury-hit first half of the season but their performance against Phil Parkinson's side was certainly one to make other teams sit up and take notice.

Owen Bailey's clever first-half header sealed it but in truth Doncaster ought to have added to it in the second half before the inevitable late onslaught from the visitors.

McCann, though, says he is not too fussed how others see it, and not getting wrapped up in play-off permutations.

Asked how he thought the game would be seen further afield, McCann said: "I'm not really too bothered about that really, I'm just focused on my team.

"I'm not too concerned what other people think, I'm more concerned about focusing on my team and making sure we play well, can we be competitive, can we win, can we make sure we put a plan in place?

UNFAZED: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"We came up against a team with top players who've played at a high level – Jack Marriot didn't even make the bench.

"I'm pleased with my team. We stuck to it, we had to defend and particularly in the last 15 minutes we had to put our bodies on the line.

"Richard Wood has got a massive cut on his forehead, I've got to be honest I've never seen a cut that big and open but he's in the hands of good people.

"And when we needed a bit of quality we got it, a tremendous ball from James Maxwell and a top header from Owen Bailey."

He was just as reluctant to get carried away about the play-offs, as he needs to be with six teams between them and where they need to be.

"All I know is we set the players an 18-game table and we've played 12 of them and we're top of it," said McCann. "We're a couple of games behind the other teams.

"The last five games have been very good.

"We've got six games to go, we'll see. Saturday's another tough game for us against a team in form in Morecambe.