Grant McCann reveals son abused on social media but he won’t quit as Hull City boss

The Tigers coach takes his team to Luton Town today a man under pressure with his side dropping into the Championship relegation zone in midweek.

He might be relived to be away after some home fans chanted “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “We want Brucie (Steve Bruce) back” during Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Peterborough United but it is their attacks on his family which have rightly annoyed McCann more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It does affect you, it affects the player as well but it is what it is, that’s football,” he said. “Fans are allowed to vent their frustrations and voice their opinions at football games, that’s what it’s about.

Hull City manager Grant McCann during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. (Picture: PA)

“I don’t see social media any more so it’s probably kept me a wee bit more sane but what disappoints me and worries me is when my kids get messages on Instagram – a 15-year-old kid – about me. It’s just ridiculous really.

“But I’ve been here before and I’ll continue to work hard for this football club until I’m told otherwise.

“It’s the territory, it’s what we’re in for, it is what it is.

“As a family we’ve gone through bad times before, at this club in the first season, and we’ve seen the good times with promotion.”

Grant McCann: Hull City head coach revealed his 15-year-old son received messages on Instagram.

Asked if he would consider walking away because of the abuse, he replied: “No. It’s easy for people to criticise you. People don’t see the hard work that’s gone in to get to where myself, my staff, my players are today. People just think it happens overnight and they can just do that.

“It’s hard work, it’s grit and determination to try and be the best you can be in your profession.

“If you relate it to you or anyone else’s job, the hard work you have to do to get there is phenomenal and we’re no different.”